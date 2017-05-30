Osinbajo urges council to make Nigeria competitive in global trade

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday inaugurated the National Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council with a directive to create the chance for Nigeria to be competitive in international trade. The Vice President is the chair of the council with the two ministers of Industry, Okechukwu Enelamah and Aisha Abubakar as chairs of the public sector team.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

