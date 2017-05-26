Osinbajo urges Nigerians, Muslims to reflect on national challenges, pray for Buhari

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has appealed to Nigerians especially Muslims to use the period of Ramadan for reflection on national challenges and join forces with the Buhari administration to overcome them.

He gave the advice in his message to felicitate with the Muslim community in Nigeria as they join other faithful across the world to commence Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and prayer.

The Acting President implored Muslims to seek maximum benefits from the Ramadan period by replicating the teachings of the Holy Prophet in all their engagements, both private and public.

He urged Muslims to use the Ramadan to renew their commitments to the virtues of love and peace taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammad, and also works towards achieving them.

He noted that the period was one for spiritual perseverance, temperance, introspection and retrospection with the Almighty Allah.

The Acting President called on Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and the nation in general.

Osinbajo, while wishing the Muslim faithful blessed Ramadan, urged them to also remember the less privileged in the society during the special period.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News – Nigerian Newspaper – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

