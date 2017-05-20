Osinbajo Visits Ekiti, Welcomed by Fayose (Photos)

Photos of Osinbajo in Ekiti. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo was earlier Today, May 20, welcomed to Iyin-Ekiti by Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose for the burial service of Late General Adeyinka Adebayo. See Photos below…

