Osinbajo will sign 2017 budget when satisfied with approval – Akande

The Presidency on Wednesday night maintained that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017 Budget when transmitted to the Executive arm of government.

There were confusion in some quarters on Wednesday whether the document when received by the Presidency would be kept till President Muhammadu Buhari returns from his medical trip to the United Kingdom or assented to by the Acting President.

The Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande, however said that the Acting President will assent to the budget when he is fully satisfied with its content.

Akande on his Twitter handle said “Just so we are clear: when the time comes, everything is set, & he is satisfied, Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017 Budget.”

The post Osinbajo will sign 2017 budget when satisfied with approval – Akande appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

