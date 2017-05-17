Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo’ll sign when 2017 budget is ready – Aide – Vanguard

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Osinbajo'll sign when 2017 budget is ready – Aide
Vanguard
The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 budget when the time comes and when everything is set, a statement by his media aide said. Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Acting President …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.