Osinbajo’ll sign when 2017 budget is ready – Aide

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will sign the 2017 budget when the time comes and when everything is set, a statement by his media aide said.

Mr. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Acting President made the statement known to newsmen in a tweet.

According to the statement, “Just so we are clear: when the time comes, everything is set, & he is satisfied, Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo will assent to the 2017 Budget.”

Recall that there has been a controversy over who would be saddled with the responsibility of assenting to the budget since President Buhari has gone abroad for medical follow-up.

But the doubts have been put to rest since the constitution clearly stipulates that, in the absence of the President, and where the president fully transmits power to his vice in a case he is unable to steer the presidential affairs, then his vice assumes full control as Acting president.

