Osinbajo’s committee to submit report on Monday

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The Presidential Committee investigating the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agence, NIA, Ayo Oke over allegations of corruption would submit its report on Monday, next week.

A statement by Mr. Laolu Akande, the spokesman to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is serving as the chairman of the committee with the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubakar Malami and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Mongunu as members stated that the panel would round off today (Wednesday).

Incidentally, the committee’s 14 days timeline elapsed on Wednesday.

Both Lawal and Ayo had been roundly grilled by the committee since it started sitting.

Similarly, the committee had also quizzed a couple of other Nigerians who were fingered in the corruption saga.

The brief statement read thus: “The three-man Presidential Investigative Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to inquire into the Discovery of Foreign and Local Currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos and the Allegations of Due Process Violations in the Award of Contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE) is completing its assignment today and is scheduled to present its reports to the President on Monday, May 8, 2017.”

The post Osinbajo’s committee to submit report on Monday appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

