Osinbajo’s panel: Presidency calls for patience

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-Presidency on Sunday called for patience from Nigerians on the report of the Presidential Investigative Panel which invested the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ayo Oke.

In a statement Sunday night, the Spokesman to the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr. Laolu Akande explained that the outcome of the panel headed by the Acting President and had the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Abubukar Malami and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno would be made manifestly public “and Nigerians would be satisfied.”

He however reiterated that the two suspended officials remain suspended.

Akande also stated that Osinbajo would on Wednesday hold an interactive session with some select members of public and senior civil servants to discuss the recently signed executive orders on business environment and promoting “Made in Nigeria” products.

He said that the session with the people was necessary because they are directly involved in the implantation of the orders.

“These are the people who will be directly responsible for the attainment of the objectives of the executive orders, so the Ag. President wants an opportunity to talk with them directly and also hear from them in person.”

Akande also stated that a presidential level Report Card event on the Social Investment Programmes of the Muhammadu Buhari presidency would be held at Aso Rock on May 29 as part of activities commemorating the Second year of the current administration.

“Here at this national event, we shall be updating Nigerians on the progress so far attained, how we are addressing some challenges and how President Buhari’s Social Investment Programmes would be significantly expanded going forward,” Akande said.

He added that “The SIPs are the N-Power, which selected and engaged 200,000 unemployed Nigerians graduates for a volunteer job programmers, the Conditional Cash Transfer being implemented now in 9 states, General Economic & Empowerment Programme, GEEP-a micro credit scheme that has given out almost 60,000 loans out already, and the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, where 25 million meals have been served and over 1 million primary school pupils in at least seven states are being fed and over 11,000 cooks hired.”

The post Osinbajo’s panel: Presidency calls for patience appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

