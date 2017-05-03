Osinbajo’s Panel To Submit Report On Monday

The committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate financial impropriety against the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke will submit it’s reports on Monday.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman of the Vice President, Laolu Akande.

He said”The three-man Presidential Investigative Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, under the chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to inquire into the Discovery of Foreign and Local Currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Osbourne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

“And the Allegations of Due Process Violations in the Award of Contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE) is completing its assignment today and is scheduled to present its reports to the President on Monday, May 8, 2017.”

The three man panel headed by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno as members.

Recall that last week Monday, the committee cross – examined the NIA boss for more than eight hours.

On Tuesday it was the turn of the embattled SGF who arrived at the Presidential Villa around 1pm and spent about two hours with the committee.

On Wednesday the panel met with the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Mamman Ahmadu, for over six hours.

Also present at the session were other officials of the BPP. The BPP is responsible for vetting government contracts above N50 million. Also, PINE officials appeared before the committee that day.

On Thursday t grilled the Director of Finance of the intelligence agency for some hours.

The central bank governor, Godwin Emiefiele also appeared before the panel.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the director general of the agency, Oke was suspended and being investigated over his claim that the huge sum belonged to NIA. The committee was tasked to investigate “how and by whose or which authority the funds were made available to NIA, and to establish whether or not there has been a breach of the law or security procedure in obtaining custody and use of the funds.”

Also President Buhari ordered an investigation into the allegations of violations of law and due process made against the SGF Mr David Babachir Lawal, in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE).

The President has also directed the suspension of the SGF from office pending the outcome of the investigations.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

