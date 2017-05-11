Osinbajo’s report: Lawal, Oke faces sack, shake-up in SGF, NIA offices imminent

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s Committee, set up to investigate the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the Nigerian Intelligence Agence, NIA, Ayo Oke, has recommended the removal of the duo. This recommendation, contained in the report of the probe, leaked to the media on Wednesday. Similarly, […]

Osinbajo's report: Lawal, Oke faces sack, shake-up in SGF, NIA offices imminent

