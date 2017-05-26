Osita Chidoka to Speak on Leadership at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library

Former Minister of Aviation Osita Chidoka has been invited as the lead speaker at the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library to deliver a paper on “Towards a Guiding Political Philosophy for a Democratic Nigeria”

The conference will be chaired by His Excellency, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Executive Governor of Sokoto State. His opening statement will centre on “Preparing Successor Generation For Effective Participation in Governance”.

According to OOPL “one of the major challenges confronting participatory democracy in this period is the absence of well articulated philosophy and ideas that can serve as a rallying point for mobilization framework, particularly for successor generation of Nigerians.”

In fulfillments of its mandate to preserve the past, capture the present and inspire the future, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library through its youth arm, ‘The Youth Development Centre’ designed a youth-adult learning platform for young people by engaging the experiences of older and past political office holders on how to effectively engage the governance process.

The conference is billed to hold on 28th May by 11am at the Conference Hall, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

