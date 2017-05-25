Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osita Okechukwu: Buhari’s two years in office and the social‎ revolution

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

The burning question in town both by media practitioners, pundits and ordinary folks, as President Muhammadu Buhari,GCFR, and by extension the All Progressives Congress (APC), hits the mid-term, for the first time in the helm of federal power, after the 2015 presidential election is the fabled Score Card. As usual there are two sides of […]

Osita Okechukwu: Buhari’s two years in office and the social‎ revolution

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.