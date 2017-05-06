Osun 2018: I have not picked my successor yet – Aregbesola
Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has declared that he has not chosen anyone to succeed him ahead of the 2018 governorship election. Aregbesola stated this during an all night interactive programme tagged: ‘Ogbeni Till Daybreak’ on Saturday in Osogbo. “There is no aspect of our party’s organisation and management that has suffered in any […]
