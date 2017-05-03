Osun Assembly confirms 64 councils caretaker bosses

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—Osun State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of caretaker chairmen into 30 Local Government Areas, 31 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs and three Area Offices in the state.

The Assembly in a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye stated that appointment followed thorough screening of their resumes to ascertain their competence for the assignment.

Confirming the appointment, the Speaker, Hon Najeem Salam urged the chairmen to see their appointment as a call to service.

The Speaker, emphasised the need for appointees to work in line with the manifesto of the party to bring government closer to the people.

Salam called on the appointees to design programmes and policies that would change the life of people in the rural areas.

Speaking, the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Wasiu Adebayo said out of 316 nominees sent by governor three hundred and thirteen were screened while three were absent.

Adebayo identified the the nominees that were absent to include; Samson Oyedele from Odo-Otin local government, Otunba Oladitan Bisi from Boluwaduro Local Government and Alowode Adeolu Zachaeus from Ife North Local Government.

He hinted that the house would not hesitate to sanction any member that fail to perform up to expectation of the people.

