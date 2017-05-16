Osun deputy governor at Adeleke’s inquest

Osun State Deputy Governor Mrs. Titi Laoye-Tomori yesterday appeared before a coroner panel set up by Governor Rauf Aregbesola, to probe the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

Laoye-Tomori, who arrived the courtroom about 10:35 am., said she waived her immunity to appear before the coroner to give evidence because of the importance of the probe.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports a coroner’s inquest is an enquiry into the manner and cause of an individual’s death, conducted by a coroner or deputy coroner with a court reporter and six jurors present.

The jurors are citizens of the county in which the death took place.

NAN also reports that ex-Lagos State Governor Babatunde Fashola set up a coroner’s inquest to unravel the causes of deaths of more than 100 people during the Dana Air crash, which occurred on June 3, 2012 at Iju, a Lagos surburb.

Laoye-Tomori and the late Adeleke were said to have sat together at the funeral of the grandmother of Mr. Amobi Akintola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Osun West Senatorial District, on April 22.

She tendered her manifest for April 22 as an exhibit before the coroner Chairman, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara.

The deputy governor said she with Adeleke because of his humility in receiving her when she alighted from her car.

She said the man, who sat next to the late Adeleke, vacated his seat for her.

Akintola told the panel that the late Adeleke did not eat at his grandmother’s burial.

He said the deceased attended the funeral with about 30 political aides and allies.

Akintola said those who came with Adeleke ate but he (Adeleke) did not.

He told the coroner he served Adeleke a bottle of an alcoholic wine, but he (the senator) brought his own bottle of wine from his vehicle, which he and his friends drank.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Biket Hospital, Osogbo, Dr. Adebisi Adenle, said the senator was brought to his hospital dead on April 23.

He said Adeleke was brought about 10:15am., and he pronounced him dead.

Adenle told the coroner he asked the family to take the body to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital mortuary because his hospital had none.

