Osun Government to Probe Senator Isiaka Adeleke’s Death

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun has said the government will set up a panel to probe the cause of the sudden death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Aregbesola made this promise in a statement by his media aide Semiu Okanlawon. The statement sounded more like a tribute by Aregbesola to the departed senator, who also happened to […]

