Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun introduces Calisthenics to schools’ curriculum

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Osun state Government on Thursday declared a gymnastics exercise, known as calisthenics as an integral part of the curriculum in all the schools across the state. Director of Development of Social and Grassroots Mobilization and Guidance, Office of the Governor, Mr Adebayo Ojo, disclosed this at a press conference, which preceded a training workshop […]

Osun introduces Calisthenics to schools’ curriculum

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.