Osun Medical Doctors Protest Against Aregbesola over Unpaid Salaries (Photos)

The Association of Medical Doctors in Osun state staged a protest in Osogbo, the state’s capital asking Aregbesola to pay their 22 months outstanding salaries.

The aggrieved doctors chanted Solidarity songs while carrying placards with several inscriptions,

The doctors said Governor Aregbesola has refused to listen to them and pay their salary arrears, which prompted the protest

