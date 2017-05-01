Osun NLC cancels Workers’ Day celebration in honour of Adeleke
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun state, on Monday, said it had canceled the Workers Day celebration in honour of Sen. Isiaka Adeleke who died on April 23rd, 2017. The State NLC chairman, Mr Jacob Adekomi said in Osogbo, that the body took the decision to honour Adeleke who was the state’s first civilian […]
