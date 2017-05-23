Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun Pensioners beg Osinbajo to release 2nd tranche of Paris refund – Vanguard

Posted on May 23, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Osun Pensioners beg Osinbajo to release 2nd tranche of Paris refund
Vanguard
Pensioners under the aegis of 'Forum of 2011/2012 retired public servants of Osun state” led by their chairman Ilesanmi Omoniyi today pleaded with the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo through governor of the state of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.