Osun provides 15 hectares of land for commercial farming – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Osun provides 15 hectares of land for commercial farming
The Nation Newspaper
The Osun State Government on Thursday said it had provided about 15 hectares of land for large scale cultivation to boost food production in the state. Dr Bukola Aluko, the coordinating director, Osun state Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!