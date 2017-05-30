Osun provides 163 water facilities for menstrual management in schools

About 163 water facilities and 326 gender friendly latrines have been provided by the Osun State government in public schools in the state for effective menstrual hygiene management. The programme manager, Osun State Rural Water Environmental Sanitation Agency, RUWESA, Alhaji Posi Adiatu stated this in Osogbo while speaking on the 2017 Menstrual Hygiene Day. Adiatu […]

