Osun State doctors protest against non payment of Salary
Osun State doctors have taken to the major streets in the Osogbo, the State Captial to protest the non payment of salary for 22 months. See pictures below…
The post Osun State doctors protest against non payment of Salary appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
