Osun State: Ooni of Ife donates N2 million to the aged

In a quest to take care of the aged and not allowing them feel abandoned, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has donated N2 million and acres of land for construction of elderly people’s home in Ile-Ife, Osun. Ooni gave the donation at the Ife Ooye Elegant Women Association Worldwide, Historic Fund Raising/Launching for …

