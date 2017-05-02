Osun State Polytechnic 2016/2017 Notice To All DPT Prospective Candidates.
The general public are hereby informed that the 2016/2017 Daily Part- Time (DPT) programme Admission Application of Osun State Polytechnic Iree is closed. However, applicants who have purchased application cards before the closure have the grace to log in their cards and apply on the school portal on Fridays till Friday, May 5, 2017 when …
The post Osun State Polytechnic 2016/2017 Notice To All DPT Prospective Candidates. appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!