Osun State Polytechnic 2016/2017 Notice To All DPT Prospective Candidates.

The general public are hereby informed that the 2016/2017 Daily Part- Time (DPT) programme Admission Application of Osun State Polytechnic Iree is closed. However, applicants who have purchased application cards before the closure have the grace to log in their cards and apply on the school portal on Fridays till Friday, May 5, 2017 when …

