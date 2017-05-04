Otedola: Canadian sisters accused of extortion attempt open up

Two Toronto sisters accused of attempting to extort money from Nigeria billionaire, Femi Otedola, have opened up the first time since arriving back in Canada. “Everyone thinks we’re missing or dead or worse,” Jyoti Matharoo, alongside her sister Kiran, told CTV Toronto, adding that they now maintain a low profile since they got back to […]

Otedola: Canadian sisters accused of extortion attempt open up

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

