Otobo may be looking for new blackmail victims, not yet born again – Apostle Suleman
by Azeez Adeniyi General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Johnson Suleman has said a Canadian-based lady, Stephanie Otobo who claimed…
Read » Otobo may be looking for new blackmail victims, not yet born again – Apostle Suleman on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!