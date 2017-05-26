Otodo Gbame: Court adjourns till June 21 for judgment – Vanguard
|
Otodo Gbame: Court adjourns till June 21 for judgment
Vanguard
Lagos—A Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere yesterday adjourned till June 21, for judgment in a case filed by residents of several waterfront communities against the state government. Justice Adeniyi Onigbanjo said he would however deliver judgment …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!