Otti advises Ikpeazu on how to move Abia forward

Dr Alex Otti, the APGA governorship candidate in the 2015 general elections in Abia, has advised Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu “to move away from the old order” to take the state to greater heights. Otti gave the advice on Saturday during a civic reception organised in his honour by the Umunneato caucus of Abia First, his campaign organisation, in conjunction with APGA.

