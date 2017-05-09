Our Achievements so far – Osinbajo

Acting president Yemi Osinbajo, has on Tuesday listed President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in less than two years in office. He made this known via his tweeter handle, thus showing Buhari’s commitment in fulfilling his campaign promises.

See tweets:

The post Our Achievements so far – Osinbajo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

