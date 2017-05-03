Our Airports Will be Among Best in the World – ‘FAAN MD

The Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Saleh Dunoma, has said that the agency will do its best to consolidate its position as the best in the industry, in line with its vision to be among the best airports groups in the world.

Dunoma made the remark after receiving the award of Prestigious Aviation Agency of the Year at the fifth edition of the Nigeria Transport Award and lecture organised by Transport Day newspaper in Lagos, where he was represented by the Director of Engineering Services, Mr. Salisu Daura.

FAAN is a service organisation designated to manage all the commercial airports in the country and provide service to both passengers and airlines.

The annual event, according to the organisers, is a platform through which the firm rewards and recognises agencies, companies and individuals within the sub-sector of the economy who over time have excelled in their respective spheres of operations.

According to FAAN, the agency has been honoured twice in the same capacity at the award ceremony.

Other award recipients at the event are the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency; Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited; DHL; Michelin; SOOLE; and Blue Camel Energy amongst others.

Meanwhile, FAAN said a total of 189,734 passengers and 3,273 aircraft movements were processed at the Kaduna International Airport between March 8 and April 17, this year.

FAAN made this known in its monthly statistical report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria by its Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu.

The report indicated that a total of 175,931 passengers were processed on scheduled domestic flights, comprising 89,655 arrivals; and 86,276 departures.

It also revealed that 1,474 passengers, comprising 472 arrivals and 1,002 departures were processed on non-scheduled domestic flights during the period under review.

According to the report, the airport processed 12,329 passengers on scheduled international flights, comprising 5,638 arrivals and 6,691 departures.

On the whole, a total of 3,274 domestic aircraft movements, comprising 2,340 scheduled and 736 non-scheduled flights were recorded, according to the statistics.

It also showed that the aircraft movements for scheduled international flights were 122, while non-scheduled flights recorded two aircraft movements during the period.

