Our bond with Israel unbreakable – U.S.
The U.S. has said on Tuesday that the partnership between it and Israel is unbreakable. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said this in a statement on Israel’s 69th National Day, commemorated on May 2. “On behalf of President Trump and the American people, I am delighted to offer my congratulations to all Israelis as…
The post Our bond with Israel unbreakable – U.S. appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!