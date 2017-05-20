Our popularity, acceptance continue to soar despite economic challenges, says Aregbesola

The Governor of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Saturday asserted that regardless of the present economic challenges his administration has maintained its popularity, love and acceptability from the citizenry. He said this has been demonstrated by the number of people who usually troop out to receive and cheer him whenever he has cause to mingle with the citizens of the state. Governor Aregbesola disclosed this while addressing a gathering shortly after an endurance trek organised in commemoration of his 60th Birthday Anniversary.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

