Our Priority Is To Positively Impact Lives – Tambuwal

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Sokoto State governor, Rt.Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal yesterday restated the commitment of his administration to positively impact lives.

Tambuwal, who spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) zonal stakeholders meeting for Sokoto East senatorial district, added that his administration would not deny any worker his entitlement as shown by the consistency in their salaries and pension payment.

“We are proud to say without mincing words that in Sokoto, we don’t only pay salaries as at when due but even pensions and gratuity. Our priority is to impact positively in people’s lives in the state.”

The governor who decried how ghost workers phenomenon has hitherto eaten deep into the states’ lean resources, noted that, they were able to realize unclaimed 278 million naira just within 4 months after embarking on local government workers salary payment through the banks.

While calling on the people of the state to continue their prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari’s recovery, Tambuwal confirmed that all elected representatives from the state both at National Assembly and Senate are solidly behind PMB.

In his admittance that 80 per cent of sokoto’s population are into agriculture, Tambuwal however pleaded with those who obtained agric loan from banks during his predecessor, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko to kindly consider urgent repayment as further defaulting continues to have telling effect on them.

The post Our Priority Is To Positively Impact Lives – Tambuwal appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

