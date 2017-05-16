Our relationship with police has gone sour – NUJ Warri

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Warri Correspondents’ Chapel today stated that its relationship with the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command has gone sour with the emergence of the new Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed in the State. Chairman of the NUJ Warri Correspondents’ Chapel, Comrade Akpokona Omafuaire made the assertion on behalf […]

Our relationship with police has gone sour – NUJ Warri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

