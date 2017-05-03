Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Our reputation is forever stained, ‘Canadian Kardashians’ accused of blackmail lament – TheCable

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

Our reputation is forever stained, 'Canadian Kardashians' accused of blackmail lament
TheCable
Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, the sisters named “Canadian Kardashians” who were arrested for blackmailing randy Nigerian billionaires, have said their stained reputation can never be cleared. They also deny having anything to do with controversial website …
We were Forced to Make Apology Video to Otedola and Others – Jyoti and Kiran MatharooBella Naija

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.