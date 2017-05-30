Our score card, by Osinbajo

The country is on the right path of growth, the Federal Government said yesterday in a mid-term review of its performance.

It however admitted that the economy had posed the greatest challenge to the administration.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, in a broadcast to mark Democracy Day and the mid-term of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, however, rated the government high in the fight against corruption and insecurity.

Noting that there were no overnight solutions to the challenges facing the country, Osinbajo said the administration was mainly engaged in clearing the mess left behind by the previous administration.

He promised that all corrupts suspects would be brought to justice, as special courts would be designated to try corruption cases to speed up prosecution.

He also said a more efficient accounting and budgeting system, among other measures to check looting, had been put in place.

“Dear Nigerians, I bring you good wishes from President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, who as we all know is away from the country on medical vacation,” Osinbajo said in the opening remark of the address.

He recalled that the administration from the outset outlined three specific areas for immediate intervention – security, corruption and the economy.

He said: “In the Northeast of our country, the terrorist group Boko Haram openly challenged the sovereignty and continued existence of the state, killing, maiming and abducting, causing the displacement of the largest number of our citizens in recent history. Beyond the North East they extended their mindless killings, as far away as Abuja, Kano and Kaduna. But with new leadership and renewed confidence, our gallant military immediately began to put Boko Haram on the back foot.

“We have restored broken-down relations with our neighbours, Chad, Cameroon and Niger – allies without whom the war against terror would have been extremely difficult to win.

“We have re-organised and equipped our Armed Forces, and inspired them to heroic feats; we have also revitalised the regional Multinational Joint Task Force, by providing the required funding and leadership.

“The positive results are clear for all to see. In the last two years, close to one million displaced persons have returned home. 106 of our daughters from Chibok have regained their freedom, after more than two years in captivity, in addition to the thousands of other captives who have since tasted freedom. Schools, hospitals and businesses are springing back to life across the Northeast, especially in Borno State, the epicentre of the crisis.”

According to the Acting President, the administration had also been engaging local communities in the Niger Delta, and in parts of the North Central region to understand their grievances and reach sustainable solutions.

“And enduringly, President Buhari’s New Vision for the Niger Delta is a comprehensive peace, security and development plan that will ensure that the people benefit fully from the wealth of the region, and we have seen to it that it is the product of deep and extensive consultations, and that it has now moved from idea to execution,” Osinbajo said, adding:

“Included in that New Vision is the long-overdue environmental clean-up of the Niger Delta, beginning with Ogoni-land, which we launched last year. More recent threats to security, such as the herdsmen clashes with farmers in many parts of the country, sometimes leading to fatalities and loss of livelihoods and property, have also preoccupied our security structures.

“We are working with State governments, and tasking our security agencies with designing effective strategies and interventions that will bring this menace to an end.”

The Acting President warned that the administration is determined to ensure that anyone who uses violence or carries arms without legal authority is apprehended and sanctioned.

He said that the government in the fight against corruption had focused on bringing persons accused of corruption to justice.

According to him, the administration believes that the looting of public resources in the past few years must be accounted for.

He said: “Funds appropriated to build roads, railway lines, and power plants, and to equip the military, that had been stolen or diverted into private pockets, must be retrieved and the culprits brought to justice.

“Many have said that the process is slow, and that is true, corruption has fought back with tremendous resources and our system of administration of justice has been quite slow.

“But the good news for justice is that our law does not recognise a time bar for the prosecution of corruption and other crimes, and we will not relent in our efforts to apprehend and bring corruption suspects to justice.”

To prevent corruption, Osinbajo said: “We have expanded the coverage of the Treasury Single Account (TSA). We have introduced more efficient accounting and budgeting systems across the Federal Government. We have also launched an extremely successful Whistleblower Policy.

“The Efficiency Unit of the Federal Ministry of Finance has succeeded in plugging leakages amounting to billions of naira, over the last two years. We have ended expensive and much-abused fertiliser and petrol subsidy regimes.

Even with the dwindling revenue, he said, the government has taken very seriously the promise to save and invest for the future.

He said: “We have in the last two years added US$500m to our Sovereign Wealth Fund and US$87m to the Excess Crude Account. This is the very opposite of the situation before now, when rising oil prices failed to translate to rising levels of savings and investment.

“Admittedly, the economy has proven to be the biggest challenge of all. Let me first express just how concerned we have been, since this administration took office, about the impact of the economic difficulties on our citizens.

“Through no fault of theirs, some companies shut down their operations, others downsized; people lost jobs, had to endure rising food prices. In some states civil servants worked months on end without the guarantee of a salary, even as rents and school fees and other expenses continued to show up like clockwork.

“We have been extremely mindful of the many sacrifices that you have had to make over the last few years.”

To overcome the economic challenges, he said the administration targeted combination of short-term interventions to cushion the pains and medium to long term efforts to rebuild an economy that is no longer helplessly dependent on the price of crude oil.

“Those short-term interventions include putting together a series of bailout packages for our State Governments, to enable them bridge their salary shortfalls – an issue the President has consistently expressed his concerns about.

“We also began the hard work of laying out a framework for our Social Intervention Programme, the most ambitious in the history of the country.”

“Take the example of our Social Investment Programme, which kicked off at the end of 2016. Its Home Grown School Feeding component is now feeding more than 1 million primary school children across seven states and would be feeding three million by the end of the year. N-Power, another component, has engaged 200,000 unemployed graduates – none of whom needed any ‘connections’ to be selected. Beneficiaries are already telling the stories of how these initiatives have given them a fresh start in their lives.

“Micro credit to a million artisans, traders and market men and women has begun. While conditional cash transfers to eventually reach a million of the poorest and most vulnerable households has also begun.

He said that road and power projects are ongoing in every part of the country.

“In rail, we are making progress with our plans to attract hundreds of millions of dollars in investment to upgrade the existing 3,500km narrow-gauge network. We have also in 2017 flagged-off construction work on the Lagos-Ibadan leg of our standard-gauge network, and are close to completing the first phase of Abuja’s Mass Transit Rail System.

“In that Budget speech in December, the President announced the take-off of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative. Today, five months on, that Initiative – the product of an unprecedented bilateral cooperation with the Government of Morocco – has resulted in the revitalisation of 11 blending plants across the country, the creation of 50,000 direct and indirect jobs so far, and in the production of 300,000 metric tonnes of NPK fertilizer, which is being sold to farmers at prices significantly lower than what they paid last year.

By the end of 2017, he said, that Fertilizer Initiative would have led to foreign exchange savings of US$200 million; and subsidy savings of 60 billion naira.

According to him, the Initiative is building on the solid gains of the Anchor Borrowers Programme, launched in 2015 to support rice and wheat farmers, towards guaranteeing food security for Nigeria.

“All of this is evidence that we are taking very seriously our ambition of agricultural self-sufficiency. I am delighted to note that since 2015 our imports of rice have dropped by 90 percent, while domestic production has almost tripled. Our goal is to produce enough rice to meet local demand by 2019.

“In April, the President launched our Economic Recovery and Growth Plan which built on the foundations laid by the Strategic implementation Plan of 2016. The plan has set forth a clear vision for the economic development of Nigeria.” he said

“And the implementation of our 2017 Budget, which will soon be signed into law, will bring added impetus to our ongoing economic recovery. In the 2016 Budget we spent 1.2 Trillion Naira on infrastructure projects, another milestone in the history of this country. Our 2017 Budget will double that investment.

The Acting President also asked for continued prayers of Nigerians for the restoration to full health and strength and the safe return of President Buhari.

