‘Our shrines endorsed me as Oba’

•Tension in Lagos community over battle for royal stool

•Residents raise alarm, call on Ambode to intervene

By Evelyn Usman

Tension is currently brewing at Egan Oromi , Ete community in Oto Awori local government area of Lagos State following fears of a looming attack on the community and its residents , over a lingering tussle on who will occupy the royal stool.

This reached its crescendo two weeks ago, after news filtered in that one of the contending parties was installed as the Elete of Ete kingdom and subsequently given the staff of office by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs, Hon. Musliu Olountele Folami, as some of the residents alleged that the installment did not follow due process.

As at last week, there were reports that some miscreants were threatening to storm Ete land , with a view to chasing the acclaimed Oba elect, Moshood Olarinwaju Lawal , out of the palace which they claimed was meant for Nafiu Dauda Audu who was earlier on installed.

A visit to the riverine community got most of the residents jolted, who apparently thought that this reporter was a spy, as they rushed out of their apartments to find out what this reporter’s mission was .

Attempt to speak with the installed monarch failed as Crime Guard was informed that he lives outside the community.

But in a meeting with the acclaimed Oba elect, Lawal, he traced the genesis of the crisis, attributing the cause, among others, to 1978 action that led to the royal stool being vacant for years , until 1995 when members of the three ruling families in Ete land comprising Ejimosu, Bala and Omojowo, decided to nominate someone to fill the vacant stool.

The Oba elect explained that his nomination by the concerned families did not come on a platter of gold. He explained that, “ They(ruling families) took about four names to consult the oracle on who would be the next Elete of Ete land. This took close to four years without any response from the gods. It was at that point that my name was suggested as an additional option and when it was taken before the oracle, consent was given for my nomination. This led to a general meeting of all the ruling families where I was presented as Oba elect”.

Challenges

But the nomination of Lawal as the Oba elect as gathered, was contested , as a member of another family in Ete land , Nafiu also showed keen interest in the royal stool. The position of the contending family was reportedly discovered at Alausa , when letters on Lawal’s nomination and other documents aimed at facilitating his formal installation were being submitted .

An ad-hoc committee was said to have been set up by the state government to listen to claims by both parties and come up with a report on the true position of the matter. The matter was further taken to the Chieftaincy tribunal which was concluded in 2008 with its final report to be presented to the Ministry of Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

A copy of the tribunal recommendation said to have been given treatment by the council of Oba in Lagos State and the Ministry of Justice showed that approval was given for Lawal to be given the staff of office to rule as a first class Oba in Ete land.

But a distraught Lawal said : “to my shock, I heard that Nafiu who is not even a member of the ruling families was given the staff of office by the Commissioner of local government and Chieftancy title.

The contending issue is : first, Nafiu is not an indigene of this land, his father is from Ado. He is the son of a second wife whose father came from Ilaro and not a member of our family at all . He is only laying claims to his step father’s properties. His history has been told to the tribunal.

Again, he was crowned at Elemba, outside this community and from what we heard, the traditional head of the area he was crowned is saying he should go and execute his traditional might in his community, which could likely see him coming here and that could cause crisis that could lead to loss of lives and property .

Calls on gov. Ambode

“I am crying out now to the executive governor of Lagos state and all other authorities concerned to quickly intervene in this matter before it escalates . Just last Thursday, as I was coming from Alausa, about to take a boat to my home, some hooligans wanted to attack me. They (hooligans) were in the drinking joint but immediately they saw me, they started abusing me. They threatened that now that Nafiu had been given the staff of office , they would come and attack me and destroy my palace. They said they would kill me and everybody,. I did not say anything , I just ignored them”.

So I’ m appealing to the state government to look at the the recommendation of the report by the standing tribunal set up to investigate the matter, which states clearly that I , Moshod Olarinwaju Lawal should be given the staff of office as Elete of Ete kingdom Egan Oromi , otherwise that would mean that the standing tribunal is null and void and not valid . I want justice on this documents.

Members of the community who also spoke with Sunday Vanguard said prompt action should be taken to address the issue at hand before it assumes a violent dimension.

One of them, Peter Adeniyi, said : “Already, lots of things have been happening. Each time we go out, we would be attacked. Just last Tuesday, some hoodlums came here to attack us . One of my \younger brothers was beaten to a pulp when the hoodlums came to paste banner of the coronation here . If we had retaliated, it would have been bloody.

Reaction

In a swift reaction, loyalists to Nafiu described claims by the Oba elect as false, saying that the crowned monarch , Nafiu was born in Ete land into one of the royal families . The loyalists, Bamboye Shoyega who confirmed that the ceremony of coronation was done amidst pomp and pageantry, added that it was observed by a teeming population from the villages under Ete land.

Shoyega said : “ Investigation was carried out before he was handed the staff of office. The concerned ministry was aware of the contention over the royal stool . The police were even invited into the matter , with investigations carried out . Due process was followed. Besides , we are not aware of any plans to attack the villagers. The best person to contact should e the police and not journalists . Of what use will attacking villagers be , to Oba Nafiu, who is supposed to be their custodian ?

Concerted efforts to speak with the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Musiliu Olountele Folami , failed as he was said to be in a meeting when Crime Guard called at his office Tuesday. Effort to get him on his mobile line also proved abortive as it rang severally without response, neither were text messages sent to him replied.

The post ‘Our shrines endorsed me as Oba’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

