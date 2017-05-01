Over 1.5M Candidates To Sit For 2017 JAMB In May- Says Registrar
The registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor, Ishaq Oloyede has said over 1. 5 million candidates have already registered to sit for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in May. Oloyede disclosed this yesterday in Abuja during the monitoring tour of JAMB mock examination across centers in the FCT. He said: “We have …
The post Over 1.5M Candidates To Sit For 2017 JAMB In May- Says Registrar appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!