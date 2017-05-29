Over 150 Firefighters Deployed In Los Angeles To Stop Wildfire Attack (Photos)

More than 150 firefighters were deployed to a large wildfire engulfing a Los Angeles hillside.

The inferno covers 55 acres (22 hectares) of Mandeville Canyon, located above LA’s residential Brentwood area in California.

Plumes of smoke from the blaze are visible for miles across the city.

Mandeville Canyon fire from the air pic.twitter.com/UgZQDAVYPM — Charley Hine (@charley) May 28, 2017

A view of the Mandeville fire from the top of Mt. Wilson earlier today. pic.twitter.com/WTggIPusrT — Kris Ankarlo (@KrisAnkarlo) May 29, 2017

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that 70 percent of the blaze was contained by Sunday evening, adding emergency crews would continue to work through the night to achieve “full containment”.

Helicopters assisted multiple fire crews with night goggles and water drops.

Approximate area of the #MandevilleFire in #Brentwood Acreage now estimated at 30. No structures threatened pic.twitter.com/SIoqZnFdfv — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) May 28, 2017

The fire was sparked by an “unfortunate accident,” according to the LAFD, after a well-meaning resident used a gardening tool to clear heavy brush away from the back of their property.

#Mandevillefire Current view at 2900 block of Mandeville Canyon Rd Erik Scott pic.twitter.com/WV4abZSxmN — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) May 29, 2017

The fire department asks residents to remain vigilant in clearing brush from within 200ft (61 meters) of their properties to decrease the risk of fire damage.

“This area had very good brush clearance,which is a huge assistance to us when these fires breakout because it really does protect the houses,” said a LAFD representative.

