Over 150 Firefighters Deployed In Los Angeles To Stop Wildfire Attack (Photos)
More than 150 firefighters were deployed to a large wildfire engulfing a Los Angeles hillside.
Plumes of smoke from the blaze are visible for miles across the city.
Mandeville Canyon fire from the air pic.twitter.com/UgZQDAVYPM
— Charley Hine (@charley) May 28, 2017
A view of the Mandeville fire from the top of Mt. Wilson earlier today. pic.twitter.com/WTggIPusrT
— Kris Ankarlo (@KrisAnkarlo) May 29, 2017
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that 70 percent of the blaze was contained by Sunday evening, adding emergency crews would continue to work through the night to achieve “full containment”.
Helicopters assisted multiple fire crews with night goggles and water drops.
#MandevilleFire#Brentwood update w BC Fortman Crews working thru night @LACo_FD@santamonicafd@CCFireDept@BHFirefighterspic.twitter.com/RkQLmUhRXi
— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) May 29, 2017
Approximate area of the #MandevilleFire in #Brentwood Acreage now estimated at 30. No structures threatened pic.twitter.com/SIoqZnFdfv
— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) May 28, 2017
SMFD Firefighters are assisting @LAFD at the #MandavilleFire in #Brentwood. #StrikeTeam XLA1075 w/ @CCFireDept & @BHFirefighters
— Santa Monica Fire (@santamonicafd) May 29, 2017
The fire was sparked by an “unfortunate accident,” according to the LAFD, after a well-meaning resident used a gardening tool to clear heavy brush away from the back of their property.
Pretty big smoke plume visible from West LA. Anyone know what’s going on? @LAFD#fire#brushfire#losangelespic.twitter.com/OBk80H3YuT
— Jessica (@artchicny) May 28, 2017
#Mandevillefire Current view at 2900 block of Mandeville Canyon Rd Erik Scott pic.twitter.com/WV4abZSxmN
— LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) May 29, 2017
The fire department asks residents to remain vigilant in clearing brush from within 200ft (61 meters) of their properties to decrease the risk of fire damage.
Crews pulling line up back road toward #MandevilleCanyon fire @KNX1070pic.twitter.com/FdSuGt0zyI
— Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) May 28, 2017
“This area had very good brush clearance,which is a huge assistance to us when these fires breakout because it really does protect the houses,” said a LAFD representative.
