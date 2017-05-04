Over 20 people stopped from joining extremists

Ghana Business News

The Executive Director of Centre for Counter Extremism (WACCE,) says at least 20 people have been prevented from joining extremism in Ghana since the security organisation was set up in 2013. The organisation has also helped 22 radicalised people to …

Coventry graduate recounts life-changing commitment to tackling terrorism Myjoyonline.com



all 4 news articles »