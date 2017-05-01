Over 400 Fulani Christian converts tasked on peace
Over 400 Fulani Christian converts have been tasked on preaching the gospel of peace to their kindred in order to reduce the prevailing crisis in the country. Reverend-in-charge of COCIN Church, Panyam, Rev. Copper Sebok, gave the charge yesterday at the end of a three-day conference organised for all Fulani converts of all denominations across […]
The post Over 400 Fulani Christian converts tasked on peace appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!