Over 6,000 Nigerians in Chinese prisons, says NGO

Black African Re-orientation and Development Organisation (BARADO), an NGO, has called on Nigerian Government to secure the release of over 6,000 Nigerians suffering in different Chinese prisons. The Executive Director of the Organisation, Mr Nkem Anyata-Lafia made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during a peaceful protest to raise awareness on the plight of African prisoners, particularly Nigerians in Chinese prisons. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters were seen carrying placards with different inscriptions a march along Unity Fountain and Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja.

