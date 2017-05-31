Over 7 million people die yearly from smoking – WHO

According to statistics by the World Health Organization more than seven million people die each year from smoking and other tobacco products. The UN agency said tougher measures were needed to rein in tobacco use, urging countries to ban smoking in the workplace and indoor public spaces, outlaw marketing of tobacco products and hike cigarette …

