Over and Out! DJ Cuppy finally receives her Masters Certificate

Foremost Nigerian DJ, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy has finally received her Masters of Arts Certificate from New York University after graduating last year. She announced it on one of her Instagram Stories putting up a picture of the degree certificate and saying, “Yay… Finally! @nyuniversity”. See a screenshot of the certificate below and […]

