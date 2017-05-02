Pages Navigation Menu

Overhaul ICC to give Africa voice, says Ruto

K24 TV

Overhaul ICC to give Africa voice, says Ruto
K24 TV
Deputy President William Ruto has called for greater representation of Africa in the international justice system. He said the International Criminal Court (ICC) should undergo drastic changes for it to be respected as an instrument of global justice
