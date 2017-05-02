Overhaul ICC to give Africa voice, says Ruto – K24 TV
Overhaul ICC to give Africa voice, says Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto has called for greater representation of Africa in the international justice system. He said the International Criminal Court (ICC) should undergo drastic changes for it to be respected as an instrument of global justice …
Ruto revives criticism of ICC
