Oxfam: Wealth of Five Richest Nigerians Can End Country’s Extreme Poverty – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Oxfam: Wealth of Five Richest Nigerians Can End Country's Extreme Poverty
THISDAY Newspapers
The combined wealth of five richest people in Nigeria, estimated at $29.9 billion, could end extreme poverty in the country and stop about five million citizens living in the North-east from going through looming scorching hunger, a new report …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!