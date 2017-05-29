Oxlade-Chamberlain: I Never Feared Penalty After Moses Went Down

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed he never feared he had committed a foul and given away a penalty when Victor Moses went down in the box during the FA Cup final.

Moses was shown a second yellow card and given his marching orders, after diving in the box as he attempted to break away from the English player.

Despite calls for a penalty, Oxlade-Chamberlain was certain he had pulled out of the challenge early enough to avoid a foul.

“I didn’t fear the worst, not at all,” he told Arsenal’s website.

“I think obviously when he went inside there was a moment when I sort of went to go for the ball, and then I thought he might just be a little bit ahead of me so I decided to pull out and not go for it.

“So as soon as Moses went down I was fully confident that I was nowhere near him and that the referee should have seen that so my heart didn’t really go in my mouth.

“I didn’t realise he was on a yellow so when [the sending off] happened that was more of a surprise for me.

“But I knew I didn’t go anywhere near him and obviously it helped us to victory in the end.”

