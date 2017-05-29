Oxlade Surprised Moses Was Sent Off In Cup Final – Complete Sports Nigeria
Oxlade Surprised Moses Was Sent Off In Cup Final
Complete Sports Nigeria
Arsenal forward Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said he was not bothered when Nigerian international Victor Moses went down inside the box in Saturday's FA Cup final but was surprised by the sending off. With Arsenal 1-0 ahead halfway into the second half, …
