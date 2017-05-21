Pages Navigation Menu

Oyegun tells APC Governors to be like Yari

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has advised APC governors to emulate Governor Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara in the execution of developmental projects. Odigie-Oyegun spoke on Saturday while inaugurating Semi-Urban Water Scheme Projects in Dauran and Kanwa communities in Zurmi Local Government Areas of the state. “I want to use […]

